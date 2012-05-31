Riverbanks Zoo ranked in nation’s top 10

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Riverbanks Zoo and Garden has been named one of America's Top 10 zoos by TripAdvisor—the world's largest travel site.

The TripAdvisor Popularity Index released Wednesday touted Riverbanks as the fourth best zoo in the nation for its ability to provide guests with up-close animal exhibits and interactive attractions. According to one TripAdvisor traveler, "Riverbanks Zoo is the perfect family outing."

