Haley says she'd prefer Jindal, Rice for VP

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley says her preference for Mitt Romney's running mate is Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal or former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.

Haley told her Facebook followers during a live chat Wednesday afternoon that whomever Romney chooses for a vice presidential candidate would be part of a dream team. But she wrote her personal preference is Rice or Jindal, the nation's first Indian-American governor.

Haley became the nation's second Indian-American governor, as well as South Carolina's first minority and first female governor when she took the state's helm last year.

She endorsed Romney for South Carolina's presidential primary and campaigned for the former Massachusetts governor inside and outside the state. But she has repeatedly said she would turn down any job offer from him.

