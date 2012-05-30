Report: Man gives clerk wrong pump number, steals amount owed

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - We all know how common it is to pull up to a gas station, go inside and prepay for fuel and forget your pump number, well one man did just that and then took matters into his own hands after finding out another customer already filled up on his tab.

According to a Lexington County Sheriff's Department incident report, officers responded to a larceny call at the Hess Express gas station located at 3006 Augusta Road on May 20.

Click here to read full story