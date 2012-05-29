Seven Gamecocks honored by Southeastern Conference

South Carolina senior pitcher Michael
Roth was named SEC Baseball Scholar-Athlete of the Year, and junior first
baseman Christian Walker earned first-team All-SEC honors, as the league
announced its annual baseball honors on Tuesday.
A total of seven Gamecocks received recognition. Junior
relief pitcher Matt Price was a second team All-SEC selection, while outfielder
Tanner English, shortstop Joey Pankake and catcher Grayson Greiner made the
All-Freshman Team. Roth and junior outfielder Evan Marzilli also garnered
All-Defensive Team accolades.
Roth adds to his already lengthy list of honors for his
efforts on the field and in the classroom, as he is also the 2012 SEC H. Boyd
McWhorter Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year, one of 10 finalists for the Lowe's
Senior CLASS Award and is on the Golden Spikes Award watch list. A native of
Greer, S.C., Roth made 15 starts for the Gamecocks this season and has compiled
a 6-1 record, posting a 2.58 ERA and 75 strikeouts.
Walker, who is also on the Golden Spikes Award Watch
List, leads the team in hitting for the second-straight year with a .328
batting average and 65 hits. He leads the team and ranks third in the
conference in RBIs (51), on-base percentage (.456) and walks (41). He is also
sixth in the SEC in slugging percentage (.551) and seventh in home runs (10).
This marks the third-consecutive season Walker has earned All-SEC accolades, as
he was named to the second team and earned All-Defensive honors last season and
was an All-Freshman Team selection in 2010.
Price becomes a three-time All-SEC honoree as he was a
first-team selection last season and garnered second-team honors in 2010. The
Sumter, S.C., native was one of the best relief pitchers in the nation,
recording 10 saves in 22 appearances, which ranks second in the SEC. He owns a
4-4 record with a 3.68 ERA and 74 strikeouts. Price is tied for the conference
lead in fewest hits allowed (45) and fewest home runs allowed (one) and ranks
second with an opponent's batting average of .198.
English, Pankake and Greiner have all turned in stellar
freshman campaigns for the Gamecocks. English is second on the team in batting
average (.309) and is tied for second with 63 hits. He has also been on of the
best in Garnet and Black on the bases, ranking second on the squad with nine
stolen bases in 11 attempts.
LSU's Raph Rhymes claimed SEC Player of the Year
accolades, while Mississippi State's Chris Stratton took the Pitcher of the
Year honor. Kentucky's Austin Cousino and Gary Henderson garnered the Freshman
of the Year and Coach of the Year awards, respectively.
Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own players.
The complete 2012 All-SEC Team follows:
SEC Player of the Year -
Raph Rhymes, LSU
SEC Pitcher of the Year - Chris Stratton, Mississippi
State
SEC Freshman of the Year - Austin Cousino, Kentucky
SEC Scholar-Athlete
of the Year - Michael Roth, South Carolina
SEC Coach of the Year - Gary Henderson, Kentucky
FIRST TEAM
1B - Christian Walker, South Carolina
2B - Alex Yarbrough, Ole Miss
3B - Matt Reynolds, Arkansas
SS - Anthony Gomez, Vanderbilt
C - Mike Zunino, Florida
OF - Raph Rhymes, LSU
OF - Preston Tucker, Florida
OF - Taylor Dugas, Alabama
DH/UTL - Brian Johnson, Florida
P - Chris Stratton, Mississippi State
P - Kevin Gausman, LSU
RP - Steven Rodriguez, Florida
SECOND TEAM
1B - Matt Snyder, Ole Miss
2B - Bo Bigham, Arkansas
3B - Curt Powell, Georgia
SS - Nolan Fontana, Florida
C - Luke Maile, Kentucky
OF - Austin Cousino, Kentucky
OF - Ryan Tella, Auburn
OF - Mason Katz, LSU
DH - Drew Steckenrider, Tennessee
P - Alex Wood, Georgia
P - Corey Littrell, Kentucky
P - Bobby Wahl, Ole Miss
RP - Matt Price, South Carolina
ALL FRESHMAN TEAM
1B - A.J. Reed, Kentucky
2B - Will Maddox, Tennessee
3B - Josh Tobias, Florida
SS - Joey Pankake, South Carolina
C - Grayson Greiner, South Carolina
OF - Austin Cousino, Kentucky
OF - Tanner English, South Carolina
OF - Hunter Cole, Georgia
OF - Ben Moore, Alabama
DH/UTL - A.J. Reed, Kentucky
P - Aaron Nola, LSU
P - Tyler Beede, Vanderbilt
RP - Jonathan Holder, Mississippi State
ALL DEFENSIVE TEAM
P - Ryan Eades, LSU
P - Kendall Graveman, Mississippi State
P - Michael Roth, South Carolina
1B -Dominic Ficociello, Arkansas
2B - Alex Yarbrough, Ole Miss
SS - Nolan Fontana, Florida
3B - Matt Reynolds, Arkansas
C - Mike Zunino, Florida
OF - Evan Marzilli, South Carolina
OF - Taylor Dugas, Alabama
OF - Austin Cousino, Kentucky