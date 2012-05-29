Seven Gamecocks honored by Southeastern Conference

South Carolina senior pitcher Michael Roth was named SEC Baseball Scholar-Athlete of the Year, and junior first baseman Christian Walker earned first-team All-SEC honors, as the league announced its annual baseball honors on Tuesday.

A total of seven Gamecocks received recognition. Junior relief pitcher Matt Price was a second team All-SEC selection, while outfielder Tanner English, shortstop Joey Pankake and catcher Grayson Greiner made the All-Freshman Team. Roth and junior outfielder Evan Marzilli also garnered All-Defensive Team accolades.

Roth adds to his already lengthy list of honors for his efforts on the field and in the classroom, as he is also the 2012 SEC H. Boyd McWhorter Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year, one of 10 finalists for the Lowe's Senior CLASS Award and is on the Golden Spikes Award watch list. A native of Greer, S.C., Roth made 15 starts for the Gamecocks this season and has compiled a 6-1 record, posting a 2.58 ERA and 75 strikeouts.

Walker, who is also on the Golden Spikes Award Watch List, leads the team in hitting for the second-straight year with a .328 batting average and 65 hits. He leads the team and ranks third in the conference in RBIs (51), on-base percentage (.456) and walks (41). He is also sixth in the SEC in slugging percentage (.551) and seventh in home runs (10). This marks the third-consecutive season Walker has earned All-SEC accolades, as he was named to the second team and earned All-Defensive honors last season and was an All-Freshman Team selection in 2010.

Price becomes a three-time All-SEC honoree as he was a first-team selection last season and garnered second-team honors in 2010. The Sumter, S.C., native was one of the best relief pitchers in the nation, recording 10 saves in 22 appearances, which ranks second in the SEC. He owns a 4-4 record with a 3.68 ERA and 74 strikeouts. Price is tied for the conference lead in fewest hits allowed (45) and fewest home runs allowed (one) and ranks second with an opponent's batting average of .198.

English, Pankake and Greiner have all turned in stellar freshman campaigns for the Gamecocks. English is second on the team in batting average (.309) and is tied for second with 63 hits. He has also been on of the best in Garnet and Black on the bases, ranking second on the squad with nine stolen bases in 11 attempts.

LSU's Raph Rhymes claimed SEC Player of the Year accolades, while Mississippi State's Chris Stratton took the Pitcher of the Year honor. Kentucky's Austin Cousino and Gary Henderson garnered the Freshman of the Year and Coach of the Year awards, respectively.

Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own players.

The complete 2012 All-SEC Team follows:

SEC Player of the Year - Raph Rhymes, LSU

SEC Pitcher of the Year - Chris Stratton, Mississippi State

SEC Freshman of the Year - Austin Cousino, Kentucky

SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year - Michael Roth, South Carolina

SEC Coach of the Year - Gary Henderson, Kentucky

FIRST TEAM

1B - Christian Walker, South Carolina

2B - Alex Yarbrough, Ole Miss

3B - Matt Reynolds, Arkansas

SS - Anthony Gomez, Vanderbilt

C - Mike Zunino, Florida

OF - Raph Rhymes, LSU

OF - Preston Tucker, Florida

OF - Taylor Dugas, Alabama

DH/UTL - Brian Johnson, Florida

P - Chris Stratton, Mississippi State

P - Kevin Gausman, LSU

RP - Steven Rodriguez, Florida

SECOND TEAM

1B - Matt Snyder, Ole Miss

2B - Bo Bigham, Arkansas

3B - Curt Powell, Georgia

SS - Nolan Fontana, Florida

C - Luke Maile, Kentucky

OF - Austin Cousino, Kentucky

OF - Ryan Tella, Auburn

OF - Mason Katz, LSU

DH - Drew Steckenrider, Tennessee

P - Alex Wood, Georgia

P - Corey Littrell, Kentucky

P - Bobby Wahl, Ole Miss

RP - Matt Price, South Carolina

ALL FRESHMAN TEAM

1B - A.J. Reed, Kentucky

2B - Will Maddox, Tennessee

3B - Josh Tobias, Florida

SS - Joey Pankake, South Carolina

C - Grayson Greiner, South Carolina

OF - Austin Cousino, Kentucky

OF - Tanner English, South Carolina

OF - Hunter Cole, Georgia

OF - Ben Moore, Alabama

DH/UTL - A.J. Reed, Kentucky

P - Aaron Nola, LSU

P - Tyler Beede, Vanderbilt

RP - Jonathan Holder, Mississippi State

ALL DEFENSIVE TEAM

P - Ryan Eades, LSU

P - Kendall Graveman, Mississippi State

P - Michael Roth, South Carolina

1B -Dominic Ficociello, Arkansas

2B - Alex Yarbrough, Ole Miss

SS - Nolan Fontana, Florida

3B - Matt Reynolds, Arkansas

C - Mike Zunino, Florida

OF - Evan Marzilli, South Carolina

OF - Taylor Dugas, Alabama

OF - Austin Cousino, Kentucky