Who do you think will win the "Boots and Badges" blood drive com

Who do you think will win the "Boots and Badges" blood drive competition

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -The Columbia Police Department and Columbia-Richland Fire Department are partnering with the American Red Cross South Carolina Blood Services Region for the third annual "Boots and Badges" blood drive.

The event will be held at the American Red Cross Columbia donation center, 2751 Bull St., 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, May 25; Saturday, May 26; Monday, May 28; and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 29 and Wednesday, May 30.

