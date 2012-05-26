Ga Tech beats Clemson 5-1 to reach ACC title game

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Pitcher Jake Davies homered and Georgia Tech claimed a berth in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game by beating Clemson 5-1.

Davies drove in two runs and allowed two hits in six innings on Saturday to help the eighth-seeded Yellow Jackets (35-24) improve to 3-0 in the round-robin tournament.

Zane Evans added three hits and an RBI, and Daniel had two hits for Georgia Tech, which never trailed.

Steve Wilkerson hit a solo home run for Clemson (33-26), which finished the tournament 1-2.

