Gamecocks knocked out of SEC tournament

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) - Brian Johnson pitched a five-hitter and Mike Zunino hit a two-run homer to lead Florida to a 7-2 win over South Carolina Friday night, eliminating the two-time defending national champions from the Southeastern Conference tournament.

The Gators (42-17) face Vanderbilt on Saturday for a shot at the championship. The Gamecocks (40-17) went 1-2 at Regions Park.

Johnson (7-4) pitched his first career complete game.

He struck out five, didn't walk anybody and coasted through on 89 pitches. He also had an RBI on a bases loaded walk in the fifth.

Casey Turgeon added a two-run single in the three-run fifth to make it 7-0.

Zunino had an RBI groundout in the first and then delivered his league-leading 16th home run with a shot over the left-field fence in the third.

The Gamecocks had beaten Florida twice in the College World Series to claim the national title last season.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press.