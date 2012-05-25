Fire Department suggestions for a safe summer

The Columbia Fire Department is encouraging a summer of safety starting Memorial Day weekend. Columbia-Richland Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins is reminding residents to think of safety when celebrating the weekend through grilling, using fireworks, or being out in the heat.



Jenkins offers these suggestions for grilling safely:



Neveroperate grills and other open flame cooking devices on balconiesand decks or within 10 feet of a structure

Set up thegrill in open area away from low hanging tree limbs, dry leaves, and brush

Checkhoses and propane tanks for leaks

Make thearea around the grill a no play zone

Avoidwearing long, hanging clothes

Never grillinside of garages and carports

Do notuse deep fryers on decks

If youuse a charcoal grill, use the proper starting fluid.

If youmust dispose of the ashes before fully cooled, soak them completely in waterbefore putting them in a non-combustible container.

The Columbia-Richland Fire Department discourages residents from using consumer-grade fireworks, but if you do, remember these safety measures:

Light them outdoors away from dry grass

Always read and follow labeled directions

Have an adult present at all times

Never allow kids to play, hold, or light fireworks

Only buy from licensed dealers

Always have water close (a garden hose and a bucket)

Keep fireworks that are not being used covered to protect them from fallout from the fireworks display

Never throw or point fireworks at other people

Never re-light a "dud" firework

Never carry fireworks in your pocket

To avoid medical problems from heat exposure, Chief Jenkins offers these suggestions:

Stay inside during the hottest hours of the day. If possible, stay inside an air-conditioned building

Supervise kids. Tell them when to come inside, when to drink water, and what clothes to wear



Drink plenty of water

If your house doesn't have air conditioning, keep blinds closed from morning until late afternoon to block extra direct heat from sunlight

Never leave a child or pet in a car

For more information or if you have any questions about keeping your family safe, contact the Columbia-Richland Fire Department at 545-3700.

