South Carolina edges Auburn 5-3 in SEC tournament

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) - Adam Matthews went 3 for 4 with two RBIs as South Carolina built a five-run lead and then held on to defeat Auburn 5-3 Thursday in the third round of the Southeastern Conference baseball tournament.

The Gamecocks play Florida Friday. The loss knocked Auburn out of the double-elimination tournament.

Matthews had RBI singles in both the fourth and fifth innings, as South Carolina (40-16) jumped ahead 5-0.

Auburn (31-28) scored single runs in the fifth, sixth and eighth innings to cut the lead to 5-3. But Matt Price retired the Tigers in order in the ninth for his 10th save.

Michael Roth (6-1) picked up the victory, while Cory Luckie (2-2) took the loss.

The Gamecocks had a total of 13 hits in the game, with LB Dantzler, Grayson Greiner and Chase Vergason accounting for two hits each.

Justin Bryant was 2 for 4 with an RBI for the Tigers.

