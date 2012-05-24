Report: Dispatcher overheard man threatening to kill wife

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - Deputies arrested a Gaston man after he threatened to kill his wife, the report stated.

According to a Lexington County Sheriff's Department incident report, officers responded to a domestic problem at a home located on Mack Street in Lexington County on May 20.

Deputies say a 911 dispatcher received a call from the residence and overheard a man's voice on the line stating that he was going to kill his wife.

