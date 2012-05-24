High speed chase caps off capture of burglary suspect

A high speed chase in Kershaw County ended early Thursday morning with the arrest of a man deputies say broke into five different businesses in one day.

Deputies arrested 44-year-old Jimmy Lee Parson and charged him with five counts of second degree violent burglary, resisting arrest, failure to stop for blue lights, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, DUI, and malicious injury to real property.

Investigators say Parson broke into several business in Lugoff, including a convenience store, a fast food restaurant, a laundromat, a liquor store, and a sandwich shop.

It was the burglary attempt at the convenience store that finally led deputies to Parson. According to deputies, a resident living near the store heard the store's alarm and called 911. Surveillance footage at the store showed clear pictures of the vehicle Parsons used to leave the scene.

A short time later, deputies observed the vehicle that had been connected to the burglary and began to pursue it. Deputies say Parson rammed at least two Kershaw County patrol cars during the 100+ mph chase.

Parson was eventually stopped, but did not stop trying to get away from deputies, who had to subdue him with a Taser.



Parson is also wanted for questioning in Richland, Lexington and Fairfield counties for burglaries and has multiple prior convictions.

Parson is currently at the Kershaw County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

Copyright 2012 WIS. All rights reserved.

