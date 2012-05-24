High speed chase caps off capture of burglary suspect

A high speed chase in Kershaw County ended early Thursday morning with the arrest of a man deputies say broke into five different businesses in one day.
Deputies arrested 44-year-old Jimmy Lee Parson and charged him with five counts of second degree violent burglary, resisting arrest, failure to stop for blue lights, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, DUI, and malicious injury to real property.
Investigators say Parson broke into several business in Lugoff, including a convenience store, a fast food restaurant, a laundromat, a liquor store, and a sandwich shop.
It was the burglary attempt at the convenience store that finally led deputies to Parson. According to deputies, a resident living near the store heard the store's alarm and called 911. Surveillance footage at the store showed clear pictures of the vehicle Parsons used to leave the scene.
A short time later, deputies observed the vehicle that had been connected to the burglary and began to pursue it. Deputies say Parson rammed at least two Kershaw County patrol cars during the 100+ mph chase.
Parson was eventually stopped, but did not stop trying to get away from deputies, who had to subdue him with a Taser.
Parson is also wanted for questioning in Richland, Lexington and Fairfield counties for burglaries and has multiple prior convictions.
Parson is currently at the Kershaw County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.
Copyright 2012 WIS. All rights reserved.
Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.More >>
Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.More >>
Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived.More >>
Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived.More >>
Jessica Griffin said she had no idea anything was wrong with her 5-year-old daughter Kailyn Kirk until Wednesday morning.More >>
Jessica Griffin said she had no idea anything was wrong with her 5-year-old daughter Kailyn Kirk until Wednesday morning.More >>
The Washington Capitals have won their first Stanley Cup.More >>
The Washington Capitals have won their first Stanley Cup.More >>
At the annual G-7 summit, Trump can expect tough trade talks as his go-it-alone policies leave him increasingly isolated.More >>
At the annual G-7 summit, Trump can expect tough trade talks as his go-it-alone policies leave him increasingly isolated.More >>
Police recovered a van full of show dogs that a thief stole and then ditched in a remote wooded area.More >>
Police recovered a van full of show dogs that a thief stole and then ditched in a remote wooded area.More >>
Tens of thousands of red-clad Capitals fans partied in the streets to celebrate the franchise's first Stanley Cup and the city's first title in the major four professional sports since 1992.More >>
Tens of thousands of red-clad Capitals fans partied in the streets to celebrate the franchise's first Stanley Cup and the city's first title in the major four professional sports since 1992.More >>
A former staff employee of the Senate intelligence committee has been indicted on charges of lying to the FBI about contacts with reporters.More >>
A former staff employee of the Senate intelligence committee has been indicted on charges of lying to the FBI about contacts with reporters.More >>
New U.S. report finds suicide rates increased in nearly every state from 1999 through 2016.More >>
New U.S. report finds suicide rates increased in nearly every state from 1999 through 2016.More >>
The Trump administration's fighting words for asylum seekers don't appear to be having much impact at U.S. border crossings with Mexico.More >>
The Trump administration's fighting words for asylum seekers don't appear to be having much impact at U.S. border crossings with Mexico.More >>
Candidates in the 5th Solicitors race will meet one last time Thursday night ahead of Tuesday's primaries.More >>
Candidates in the 5th Solicitors race will meet one last time Thursday night ahead of Tuesday's primaries.More >>
Richland School District 2 is teaming up with WIS News 10 for a community conversation on the growing concerns about school safety.More >>
Richland School District 2 is teaming up with WIS News 10 for a community conversation on the growing concerns about school safety.More >>