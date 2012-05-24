Deputies: Man pistol-whipped while walking down Richland County street

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Deputies are searching for 2 suspects after a man says he was pistol-whipped while walking down a Richland County street Wednesday night.

The victim told investigators he was walking down Pell Street around 10:30 when he was approached by 2 men in ski masks, according to a spokesperson with the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

The masked men put a gun to the victim's head and demanded money, according to the spokesperson. Investigators say the man was then struck in the head with the pistol.

Pell Street is located near Caughman road between Garners Ferry Road and Leesburg Road.

The sheriff's department says the men didn't get away with anything. The victim was transported to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital where his condition is unknown.

