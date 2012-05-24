Soccer ball not the only ball SC gator had eaten

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (AP) - That alligator that was put down after it grabbed a soccer ball near some children playing on Hilton Head Island apparently had a hankering for athletic equipment.

The Island Packet of Hilton Head reports that an examination shows the 13-foot alligator had eaten two baseballs, a tennis ball, two other balls, as well as 53 fishing lures and a half pound of lead sinkers.

It also had eaten a 4-foot gator.

Mark Carinus with Critter Management also said the animal had eaten 48 rocks.

The alligator was captured several days after it had taken a soccer ball and then spit it back. The gator was too large to relocate under state law.

None of the children were injured.

