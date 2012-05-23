Police try to piece together double shooting - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Police try to piece together double shooting

Columbia police are trying to piece together events that led to a double shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say there was an altercation at home on Columbia College Drive near Monticello Road and two people were shot.

Detectives say the victims either drove, or were driven to the hospital. The car was found outside Palmetto Health Richland on Sunset Boulevard.

No word on any suspects or the victims' conditions.

If you have any information about this case, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

