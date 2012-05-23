The dirtiest of dirty jobs: crime scene cleaner

It's one of the worst kinds of dirty jobs: cleaning up a death scene. From accidents to acts of extreme violence, many times families are left to pick up the pieces.

But there are companies that specialize in this kind of thing and it's not for the faint of heart. However, it's the perfect job for Bill Flynn with Complete Scene Intervention.



"What the public doesn't understand is the minute the heart stops, the body starts to decompose immediately," Flynn said.

There's a lot the public doesn't know about what happens when first responders leave.

"Most of the general public is not educated in what we do," Flynn said "They think we go in there with cleaners and clean it up, and we're done. It doesn't work that way."



Flynn has seen it all; accidents, murders, and bodies left for months. He and his employees make a living from death.

"Tearing out walls, carpet, padding, ceilings, floors subfloors, and sometimes if it's a crawlspace house, we've had something that's very tragic, we have to excavate soil under subfloors," Flynn said.

Flynn started his business after working as a firefighter, seeing families left to clean up grizzly scenes alone. It's a job that requires training and a handful of certifications dealing with biohazard cleanup. Then there's the possibility of emotional trauma.

"What we do is the worst of the worst, but if we can help a family, we work through it," Flynn said.

"One of the things we do when we see a family, to disconnect ourselves, if there's any pictures of family members, we take them all down. Everything that would relate what we do to a human being."

Flynn's business, like the industry, is growing. He's close to opening a branch in Florida.

"This is a job people are interested in once they find out about it, but once they've been on the job, it's not for everybody," Flynn said.

