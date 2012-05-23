Drug sweep puts 14 behind bars in Kershaw County - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Drug sweep puts 14 behind bars

A drug investigation lasting several months in Kershaw County wrapped up with 14 arrests.

The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office said after undercover narcotics officers bought drugs from suspected dealers over several months, deputies started serving arrest warrants this week.

Sheriff Jim Matthews said one suspect, Ernest Allen, was arrested in Miami after he said the man fled there after hearing he would be arrested.  Matthews said the Miami-Dade fugitive squad arrested Allen and he will be extradited back to Kershaw County. 

Matthews said several other suspects were already behind bars on other charges.

Charges against the suspects range from possession of drugs, to conspiracy to distribute, and distribution of crack cocaine.

Their names are:

Ernest Allen, 25

James Wesley Blizzard, 50

Romar Clark, 25

Keith Cotton, 23

Marcia Cotton, 24

Dexter Drakeford, 24

James Drakeford, 24

Rasheed Haley, 21

Nicholas Hunter, 26

Ashley Jones, 24

Natavia Looney, 24

Julius Rogers, 29

Robbie Stokes, 31

James Watkins, 24

