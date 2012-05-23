Coach accused of inappropriate relationship with 15-year-old - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Deputies: Coach may have had relationships with other kids

Darrien Brown (Source: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center) Darrien Brown (Source: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center)

A coach at Ridge View High School has been arrested and accused of carrying on an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old female student.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, 45-year-old Darrien Brown is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

A check of the Richland School District 2 website shows Brown is an assistant track and field coach and a linebackers coach on the football team. Richland 2 officials say Brown started working at the school last October.

School officials received a tip about the relationship and immediately notified the school's resource officer and sheriff's deputies.

"I know the investigation has a lot of evidence that links the suspect, Mr. Brown, directly to the victim and gives us information that he's had relationships with other kids," Richland County Capt. Chris Cowan said.

Investigators say Brown picked the victim up from the school, drove her to his home, and committed inappropriate sexual acts with her back in April.

When we went to Brown's house, the mother of one of his children said she had no idea Brown brought the girl into their home. She declined to speak further on the matter, but said Brown would not be returning to the residence when he gets out of jail.

Deputies believe Brown may have victimized others and are continuing to investigate.

"It's important to understand the relationship that you have with your teachers, with your parents, with your guardians," Cowan said. "You need to make sure if you question any kind of behavior no matter how small you think it is, you need to bring it to the attention of someone."

Brown was booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Bond was set at $60,000 with guidelines that he could not have any contact with the victim and could not be within 300 yards of her.

Copyright 2012 WIS. All rights reserved.

