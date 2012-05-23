Police investigating robbery at downtown credit union

Several people are in custody after a credit union was robbed in downtown Columbia Wednesday afternoon.
Deputy Chief Ruben Santiago says the robbery happened around 1:45 at the Palmetto Citizens Credit Union on Washington Street, which is between Sumter Street and Marion Street.
Santiago says no one was injured in the robbery and witnesses helped officers identify the suspects and locate the money.
Police arrested 37-year-old Terrance L. Francis and charged him with entering a bank with intent to steal. Francis is also charged by Forest Acres Police with an attempted bank robbery on Beltline Boulevard.
Officials say Francis demanded money from
the bank employee and fled the scene on foot where he was captured a short time later.
If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Copyright 2012 WIS. All rights reserved.
The Washington Capitals have won their first Stanley Cup.More >>
The Washington Capitals have won their first Stanley Cup.More >>
At the annual G-7 summit, Trump can expect tough trade talks as his go-it-alone policies leave him increasingly isolated.More >>
At the annual G-7 summit, Trump can expect tough trade talks as his go-it-alone policies leave him increasingly isolated.More >>
Police recovered a van full of show dogs that a thief stole and then ditched in a remote wooded area.More >>
Police recovered a van full of show dogs that a thief stole and then ditched in a remote wooded area.More >>
Tens of thousands of red-clad Capitals fans partied in the streets to celebrate the franchise's first Stanley Cup and the city's first title in the major four professional sports since 1992.More >>
Tens of thousands of red-clad Capitals fans partied in the streets to celebrate the franchise's first Stanley Cup and the city's first title in the major four professional sports since 1992.More >>
A former staff employee of the Senate intelligence committee has been indicted on charges of lying to the FBI about contacts with reporters.More >>
A former staff employee of the Senate intelligence committee has been indicted on charges of lying to the FBI about contacts with reporters.More >>
New U.S. report finds suicide rates increased in nearly every state from 1999 through 2016.More >>
New U.S. report finds suicide rates increased in nearly every state from 1999 through 2016.More >>
The Trump administration's fighting words for asylum seekers don't appear to be having much impact at U.S. border crossings with Mexico.More >>
The Trump administration's fighting words for asylum seekers don't appear to be having much impact at U.S. border crossings with Mexico.More >>
Candidates in the 5th Solicitors race will meet one last time Thursday night ahead of Tuesday's primaries.More >>
Candidates in the 5th Solicitors race will meet one last time Thursday night ahead of Tuesday's primaries.More >>
Richland School District 2 is teaming up with WIS News 10 for a community conversation on the growing concerns about school safety.More >>
Richland School District 2 is teaming up with WIS News 10 for a community conversation on the growing concerns about school safety.More >>