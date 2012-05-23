Police investigating robbery at downtown credit union

Several people are in custody after a credit union was robbed in downtown Columbia Wednesday afternoon.

Deputy Chief Ruben Santiago says the robbery happened around 1:45 at the Palmetto Citizens Credit Union on Washington Street, which is between Sumter Street and Marion Street.

Santiago says no one was injured in the robbery and witnesses helped officers identify the suspects and locate the money.

Police arrested 37-year-old Terrance L. Francis and charged him with entering a bank with intent to steal. Francis is also charged by Forest Acres Police with an attempted bank robbery on Beltline Boulevard.

Officials say Francis demanded money from the bank employee and fled the scene on foot where he was captured a short time later.



If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

