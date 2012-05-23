5 arrested in meth lab bust

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - Officers with the Lexington County Multi-Agency Narcotics Enforcement Team arrested three men and two women and seized a clandestine methamphetamine laboratory that was being operated at a home on Longview Street near Lexington.

According to Lexington County Sheriff James R. Metts, NET officers arrested 33-year-old Brian Keith Benson, 50-year-old Ernest Charles Lake, 54-year-old Cynthia Harsey Nantz, 37-year-old Tony Rosco and 36-year-old Amber Nicole Stacy on a charge of manufacturing methamphetamine on May 22.

Click here to read full story