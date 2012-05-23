DSS has custody of baby abandoned at hospital

The South Carolina Department of Social Services has custody of an infant that was delivered at a midlands hospital Monday.

DSS officials said a mother delivered the child at Palmetto Health Richland Hospital on Monday, and left him with hospital employees under "Daniel's Law."

The Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act allows a mother to leave an infant with caregivers at an approved institution, such as a hospital.

Currently called "Baby Boy Doe," DSS said the African-American male weighed about 7 pounds, 6 ounces when he was born.



Anyone interested in claiming parental rights of the infant can attend a permanency planning hearing in Family Court on June 20 at 1:30 p.m. at the Lexington County Courthouse.



Copyright 2012 WIS. All rights reserved.

