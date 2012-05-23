SC Gov Haley campaigning for Wisconsin governor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is traveling to Wisconsin next week to campaign for Gov. Scott Walker.

Haley spokesman Rob Godfrey said Wednesday Haley will make the trip June 1. The Republican Governor's Association is covering her expenses.

Walker faces Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett in the June 5 recall election. Godfrey says Walker asked Haley to help him out.

Godfrey says Haley agreed because Walker's fight is about more than Wisconsin. He says the recall is about a courageous governor who carries out his promises regardless of the pushback.

The effort by Democrats and union leaders to recall Walker began after he successfully pushed to remove the collective bargaining power of public employee unions.

Haley frequently bashes unions and considers South Carolina's low union membership rate an economic development tool.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.