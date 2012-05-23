Jet from Shaw AFB to fly over Indianapolis 500

When auto racing fans look to the sky before the Indianapolis 500 Sunday, they'll see a jet from Shaw Air Force Base.

A jet from the 20th Fighter Wing from Shaw will fly over the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as the national anthem is played before the race.



"We are doing the national anthem fly-by over an estimated audience of more than 350,000 people and a worldwide television audience," said 20th Fighter Wing F-16 demonstration pilot Maj.. Andrew Congdon.

Congdon's F-16 will join an A-10 from Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz. and two P-51 aircraft from the Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation to perform the 4-ship formation heritage fly over.

The Indianapolis 500 will be televised on ABC. The fly over is at noon.



