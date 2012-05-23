Nude driver hits cop head-on

An Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officer is recovering after his patrol car was hit head-on by a man who was driving naked and drunk last Friday, according to the Highway Patrol.
ODPS spokesperson Capt. Mike Adams says Officer Henry Griffith was parked in the median of Highway 301 near the Edisto River bridge monitoring traffic when a vehicle approached his cruiser.
Adams said the officer was opening his door and attempting to exiting his patrol car when his vehicle was struck head-on.
The accident happened just after 5:30 p.m.
ODPS officers said it appeared the cruiser was pushed around 20 feet from where the collision originated.
Griffith was able to get out of his cruiser and to the other car to find that the driver, Joseph Barnes, 39, of St. Matthews, was unconscious and naked, troopers said.
Both Griffith and Barnes were taken to the Orangeburg Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. Adams on Monday said Griffith is doing well.
After he was released from the hospital, Barnes was taken to jail and charged with DUI and driving without a license.
