Two armed robbers sought in Rosewood armed robbery

Two juveniles are on the loose following an armed robbery at a convenience store off of Rosewood Boulevard, according to the Columbia Police Department.
Deputy Chief Ruben Santiago says the two masked robbers entered the Cheapo Grocery and demanded money. It is not clear at this time if they got away with any amount of money.
CPD officers were in the area Tuesday night looking for the suspects. A description of the two juveniles is not available at this time.
No one was hurt.
If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
