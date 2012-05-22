Video shows SC union leader striking Haley piñata

By SEANNA ADCOX

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A YouTube video of the retiring president of the South Carolina AFL-CIO hitting a piñata with Gov. Nikki Haley's face on it has the national union distancing itself from what it calls an "inappropriate joke."

The video shows Donna Dewitt striking the piñata Saturday of Haley's face featuring the Republican governor's quote that unions are not wanted in South Carolina.

The video circulated widely Tuesday in social media. Haley even encouraged her Facebook followers to check it out.

AFL-CIO media director Alison Omens sent a statement saying there is no place for that kind of joke.

Dewitt says there was no ill intent to the game, which followed the South Carolina Progressive Network's spring conference.

Dewitt is retiring June 30 after 16 years as the union's state leader.

