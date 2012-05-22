State will decide on code mandating fire sprinklers in new homes

In less than 24 hours, the state will decide whether all new homes in South Carolina must have fire sprinkler systems.
"The fact is residential fire sprinklers save lives," St. Lady's Fire District Chief Brice Cline said.
Cline joined dozens of firemen Tuesday to push lawmakers to make fire sprinklers mandatory in all new homes in South Carolina. In 2008, the state passed a law that would do that, but the legislature put a block on the law until 2014.
Those opposed to the law say the cost of sprinkler systems could price homes out of reach.
"While the housing stock has increased, fire deaths have taken a dramatic turn," state Home Builders Association Director Mark Nix said.
Nix says he's fighting to give home buyers a choice in purchasing fire sprinklers, instead of government telling them they have to.
"We believe in sprinklers. Sprinklers are an additional tool of safety," Nix said. "The problem is, it should be the homeowner's choice. More than 17,100 families in South Carolina alone will be priced out of the housing market every year if we're adding sprinklers to it."
The extra cost, Nix claims, could be as high as $10,000, but fire Chief Cline says not so fast.
"This code requirement is the only code requirement in a new home that will pay for itself through insurance premium reductions," Cline said.
That's true, but figures from the Home Builders Association show the sprinklers could take more than a lifetime to pay for itself.
An estimate from Farm Bureau says homeowners would save $48 a month, but would take 203 years to equal the cost of the system, another quote from State Farm says homeowners would save $35 a month, but it would take 278 years to pay for the sprinklers, and Allstate representatives say the system would save homeowners $9 a month and would take 1,000 years to pay off.
Opponents say sprinklers don't always work. Last month, a fire on Dewees Island in Charleston flattened two homes. One of those home, according to Nix, had a fire sprinkler system.
On Wednesday, The state Building Codes Council will decide whether to make fire sprinkler systems mandatory in new homes.
Copyright 2012 WIS. All rights reserved.
Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.More >>
Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.More >>
Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived.More >>
Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived.More >>
Jessica Griffin said she had no idea anything was wrong with her 5-year-old daughter Kailyn Kirk until Wednesday morning.More >>
Jessica Griffin said she had no idea anything was wrong with her 5-year-old daughter Kailyn Kirk until Wednesday morning.More >>
The Washington Capitals have won their first Stanley Cup.More >>
The Washington Capitals have won their first Stanley Cup.More >>
At the annual G-7 summit, Trump can expect tough trade talks as his go-it-alone policies leave him increasingly isolated.More >>
At the annual G-7 summit, Trump can expect tough trade talks as his go-it-alone policies leave him increasingly isolated.More >>
Police recovered a van full of show dogs that a thief stole and then ditched in a remote wooded area.More >>
Police recovered a van full of show dogs that a thief stole and then ditched in a remote wooded area.More >>
Tens of thousands of red-clad Capitals fans partied in the streets to celebrate the franchise's first Stanley Cup and the city's first title in the major four professional sports since 1992.More >>
Tens of thousands of red-clad Capitals fans partied in the streets to celebrate the franchise's first Stanley Cup and the city's first title in the major four professional sports since 1992.More >>
A former staff employee of the Senate intelligence committee has been indicted on charges of lying to the FBI about contacts with reporters.More >>
A former staff employee of the Senate intelligence committee has been indicted on charges of lying to the FBI about contacts with reporters.More >>
New U.S. report finds suicide rates increased in nearly every state from 1999 through 2016.More >>
New U.S. report finds suicide rates increased in nearly every state from 1999 through 2016.More >>
The Trump administration's fighting words for asylum seekers don't appear to be having much impact at U.S. border crossings with Mexico.More >>
The Trump administration's fighting words for asylum seekers don't appear to be having much impact at U.S. border crossings with Mexico.More >>
Candidates in the 5th Solicitors race will meet one last time Thursday night ahead of Tuesday's primaries.More >>
Candidates in the 5th Solicitors race will meet one last time Thursday night ahead of Tuesday's primaries.More >>
Richland School District 2 is teaming up with WIS News 10 for a community conversation on the growing concerns about school safety.More >>
Richland School District 2 is teaming up with WIS News 10 for a community conversation on the growing concerns about school safety.More >>