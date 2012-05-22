Deputies: Suspect made bomb threats over domestic issue

Kershaw County deputies believe they have found the suspect behind five different bomb threats made to a medical facility.
Deputies arrested 38-year-old Robert Chisolm during a traffic stop and have initially charged him with driving under suspension. Warrants are being obtained against him on five counts of making bomb threats.
Investigators say Chisolm admitted to calling in the threats to Kershaw Health Elgin Urgent Care and said he did it because of a domestic situation involving his girlfriend who works at the facility.
Deputies say the bomb threats were called in on August 8 and 13 of 2011, and May 18, 19, and 22 of 2012.
Investigators say Chisolm has an extensive criminal record dating back to 1993 with arrests for a multitude of charges like criminal domestic violence, larceny, drug possession, resisting arrest, robbery, and burglary.
Chisolm is currently at the Kershaw County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.
