Wedding bells in lottery winners’ future

A Columbia couple is a step closer to getting married after winning $100,000 playing the Lottery.

Saturday evening the pair was relaxing at home and listening to music when they scratched the $5 Muscle Car MoneyTM ticket.

"I sat on the floor and cried," said the bride-to-be when she heard they had won $100,000.

The couple is sharing the prize money.

Each received $34,000 after taxes.

"It turned out to be a pretty dog gone good weekend," the groom-to-be said.

As of this release, three top prizes of $100,000 remain in the Muscle Car MoneyTM game.

The odds of winning $100,000 are 1 in 312,000.

For selling the claimed ticket, Quick Stop & Go received a commission of $1,000.

Players not winning on the Muscle Car MoneyTM scratch-off can enter their tickets online or by mail for a chance to win their choice of one of four Muscle cars in the second-chance drawing. Four Muscle Cars will be won and a final drawing will be held to award $100,000. For complete details, visit sceducationlottery.com or ask your local lottery retailer.

Since the start of the Lottery in 2002, more than one million college scholarships and grants have been awarded to South Carolina's students. In all, more than $2.7 BILLION has been transferred to support educational programs in the Palmetto State.