Woman fills up her tank and wallet at gas station

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - Running on empty, Cathy Mantooth pulled into the Rainbow Gas Garden #7 in Lexington.

"I never stop at that store," said Mantooth, but a long wait at a fast food drive thru had almost emptied her tank and her patience.

In a reversal of fortune, the Lexington resident went inside the store and bought a $5 lottery ticket, scratched, and won $100,000.

