Study: SC congressman speaks just below 8th grade level

WASHINGTON, DC (CNN) - If you think some Congressional speeches don't sound very educated, you might be right.
A new study by a group called the "Sunlight Foundation" shows Congress speaks on a 10th grade level and South Carolina's own Mick Mulvaney came in last at just below an 8th grade level.
The study says Congress is down one grade level from 2005.
The foundation put every word said on the House and Senate floors between 1996 and last month through a tool that equates higher grade levels with longer words and sentences.
Mulvaney says politicians speak at a lower level so everyone can understand them and says it has nothing to do with congressional intelligence.
The Sunlight Foundation says the average American speaks on an 8th or 9th grade reading level.
Read more: http://sunlightfoundation.com/press/releases/2012/05/21/new-analysis-details-grade-level-decline-congressi/
