Indian company opening facility in Columbia, hiring hundreds

WNS Global plans to open up its first North American operation in 23,000 square feet of office space inside The State Media Company's building on Shop Rd. later this year.



The new center is expected to open in the coming months and company officials say up to 750 people could be employed there by the time it is fully operational in a couple of years. Initially, the new center will have the capacity for 300 seats.



WNS Global is an outsourcing company that provides services such as fielding customer phone calls, research and analytics, logistics and financial services.

It is still unclear what services WNS will provide when it opens in Richland County.



The company will receive a grant from the Governor's Closing Fund for $500,000 to assist with building up fit and readySC will provide recruitment and training.

Keshav Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS, said he has been extremely impressed with the hard work and cooperation of all parties involved in this transaction. "We are pleased with the spirit of cooperation and strong desire from the state and local government to bring WNS to Columbia, and we are excited about being here. We already have interest from both existing and prospective clients in this new center, and expect to begin hiring and finalizing new contracts in the coming months. This new center will allow us to partner more closely with our U.S.-based clients and offer services that are strategic and higher-end in nature."



"Today's announcement is a big win for South Carolina and the Midlands. We are thrilled that WNS has selected our state for their first U.S.-based facility, and celebrate the investments and the new jobs WNS will create through this center. By providing a business-friendly environment and keeping the costs of doing business low, our state has great opportunities to attract major job-creating investments like this one," said Governor Nikki Haley.



The company will hire for new positions in several phases, beginning in late May. Anyone interested in job opportunities with the company should email SCcenter@WNS.com.



