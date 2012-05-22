Company expansion to bring 40 new jobs

ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) - Federal-Mogul Friction Products says it expects to invest at least $7 million in the expansion of its Orangeburg County operations and generate 40 new jobs.

The global leader in the development and manufacture of asbestos-free friction products made the announcement on Tuesday.

"With this significant investment, we are further cementing our commitment to being a world-class OEM friction supplier," said Federal-Mogul Plant Manager Alex Lopez.

