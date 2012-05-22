DMV to offer road test appointments at 12 offices

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) - The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles will soon begin offering driving tests by appointment at 12 offices.

The new program starts June 4. Officials say appointments for road tests for passenger car and motorcycle licenses will be taken Monday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

DMV Executive Director Kevin Shwedo says the number of road tests triple during the summer causing long lines. Shwedo hopes the appointments will help spread out the surge.

Appointments will be accepted at DMV offices in Beaufort, Charleston, Columbia, Florence, Fountain Inn, Greenville, Greer, Ladson, Lancaster, Myrtle Beach and Spartanburg.

Walk-ins will also be welcome, but those people may have to wait.

Road tests will be conducted on a first come, first served basis at other offices.

