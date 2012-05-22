Coroner identifies moped driver killed on I-20

One person is dead after an accident on Interstate 20 early Tuesday morning.

The collision happened around 1 a.m. near Broad River Rd.

According to Richland County Coroner Gary Watts, 43-year-old Stacie S. Walker-Britt pulled out from the westbound emergency lane in front of a pickup truck.

Troopers said the driver of the pickup was unable to avoid hitting her. Walker-Britt was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene, troopers said.



No charges have been filed.

