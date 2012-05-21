SC senator attempting to remove items from budget

By SEANNA ADCOX

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina Republican senator says state taxes should not go to private charities or local projects.

Sen. Shane Massey of Edgefield is proposing an amendment to the 2012-13 budget plan that would remove roughly $4 million worth of items. Those include money for a North Myrtle Beach museum, a fire station in tiny Andrews, and African-American historical sites in Charleston.

Massey's amendment is up for debate Tuesday as senators resume discussions on the $6.6 billion spending plan for state taxes. He acknowledges his amendment deals with a tiny fraction of the overall budget. But he says it's a matter of principle.

Senate Finance Chairman Hugh Leatherman says the items were inserted after local senators requested them, and he's not sure if they'll survive the budget process.

