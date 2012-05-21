SC State names 3 finalists for interim president

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) - 2 of South Carolina State University's three candidates to be interim president are from outside the school.

The university said Monday the finalists to lead the school until a permanent president can be named are Cheyney University vice president Ivan W. Banks; South Carolina State associate professor Leonard McIntyre; and Howard University School of Pharmacy senior fellow Cynthia Warrick.

The three finalists will be interviewed by university trustees at their next meeting Wednesday.

The school is looking for an interim president after George Cooper stepped down in March after firing eight administrators, accusing them of failing to follow university rules and procedures.

Interim vice president for academic affairs Rita Teal is currently the university's acting president.

