$7M deal OK'd in suit against man who drove Maserati into home

GREENVILLE, SC (AP) - A federal court has approved a settlement ending a lawsuit against a South Carolina man who avoided prison in the fatal Maserati crash that killed a homeowner.

A judge last week signed a deal ordering 39-year-old John Ludwig's former company to pay a creditor nearly $7 million.

In October, a judge ordered a third party to take control of Ludwig's real estate properties after the creditor sued the entrepreneur, accusing him of hiding $2 million.

Ludwig was forced to sell his information technology company SDI Networks after a collection of legal and personal issues.

Ludwig drove his speeding Maserati through a Greenville home in 2009, killing the homeowner as he watched television. Ludwig is currently serving three years in prison on an unrelated assault charge.

