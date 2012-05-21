Timeline of events in murder-suicide coming into focus

The investigation into the days, hours, and minutes before a murder-suicide inside of a Batesburg-Leesville Chinese restaurant are beginning to help law enforcement officials piece together a narrative that could explain the tragedy.
The incident report filed by Batesburg-Leesville Police says 30-year-old Shaquanah Jones-Brannon was allegedly threatened by 26-year-old Jamael Goodman around 8:00 a.m. Monday.
Officers say Jones-Brannon arrived at the police department 45 minutes later to report the threat. While there, Jones-Brannon told the officer that she and Goodman have been living together for 2 years. She also claimed to have seen Goodman driving around the police department. Officers searched the area for him, but came up empty-handed.
"We advised her not to go to work," said Police Chief Wallace Oswald. "However, she felt like she needed to."
At 9:01 a.m., Goodman posted a message on his Facebook wall. It says, "I'm a set an example for people 'round here today #NothinToLose".
According to the incident report, Jones-Brannon declined any further assistance, but is instructed on how to obtain a restraining order. She is then escorted to her cousin's house around 10:10 a.m. and left for work at the China 1 restaurant a short time later.
After escorting Jones-Brannon, police say they went to Goodman's residence as well as his place of work, but couldn't find him. Officers also say they patrolled the area, but didn't know Goodman had switched vehicles and changed his appearance.
"We were trying to locate him and were trying to find out what's going on with her complaint," said Oswald. "Obviously, it was not quick enough."
Around 11:28 a.m., Goodman arrived at Jones-Brannon's job and shot her before turning the gun on himself. At 11:34 a.m., police dispatched a emergency response crew to the restaurant.
Three minutes later they arrive and Jones-Brannon and Goodman are taken to Lexington Medical Center where they are pronounced dead.
This case has shocked Jones-Brannon's family and friends. Family members say they never heard of or noticed any violence in the relationship.
Courtney Kaplan, a friend, last saw Jones-Brannon 2 weeks ago.
"She's been a really good friend of mine. She's always positive, she's always been one of the best people to talk to. No matter what happens, you can always go to her about something, because no matter what she's always there for you. She's one of the best friends you could ever have," Kaplan said.
Kaplan has not gotten over the initial shock of losing her friend. It's a pain that will take time to heal.
The case remains under investigation by the Batesburg-Leesville Police Department, with the assistance of the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, and the Lexington County Coroner's Office.
Copyright 2012 WIS. All rights reserved.
