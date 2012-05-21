Woman finds grenade, mortar shell in garage

A woman cleaning out a garage Monday morning found two devices that caused her to stop and call the fire department.

Just before 11 a.m., Columbia-Richland fire crews were called to 112 Silver Lake Rd. East, which is off of Polo Rd., to investigate the discovery.

The woman reported finding a grenade and mortar shell in the belongings of her husband who recently died. She told investigators that her husband was involved in military training before he passed away.



The bomb squad removed the devices shortly after 12 p.m. and took them away for further testing.



Officials have not said if the devices were live.



