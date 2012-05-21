SC gas cheapest in nation

By BRUCE SMITH

CHARLESTON, SC (AP) - There's good news for motorists in South Carolina leading up to the first busy travel weekend of the summer season. Gasoline in South Carolina is the cheapest in the nation.

Tom Crosby of AAA Carolinas says that as of Monday morning, the average price of a gallon of gas was $3.35. That's down 8 cents a gallon from a week ago.

That price should pretty well hold into long Memorial Day weekend, although he says sometimes stations notch up their price a penny or so as big travel weekends approaches. The motor club will survey prices again Tuesday.

Crosby says prices can be volatile and depend on everything from the Chinese economy and the strength of the Euro to the threat of hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico.

