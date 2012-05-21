Large gator found on Upstate highway - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Large gator found on Upstate highway

GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC - It's not everyday that an alligator is spotted in the Upstate, but a Greenwood County woman came across one in the middle of a road.

The sheriff's office said the woman was passing by in a car early Friday morning when she noticed the gator on Highway 702 near Highway 34 in the Lake Greenwood area.

The gator had been run over and killed.

Wildlife officials said the alligator was between six and seven feet long. They said there could be other gators in that area, although the reptiles are more common closer to the South Carolina coast.

If you see one, officials urge you to stay away and call the Department of Natural Resources immediately. That number is 1-800-922-5431.

DNR also reminds that it is illegal for someone to possess an American alligator without a permit.

