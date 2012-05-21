Pedestrian hit and killed on Broad River Rd. - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Coroner: Pedestrian hit and killed was traveling the country with her boyfriend

A woman who died after being hit by a car while trying to cross Broad River Rd. Saturday night was traveling the country with her boyfriend after graduating from college, according to the coroner.

The accident happened around 9:30 p.m. near Dutch Square Mall.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said 22-year-old Alissa R. Bennett was trying to cross the street illegally when she was hit by a 2010 Nissan.

Bennett was transported by EMS to Palmetto Richland Hospital with massive trauma. Bennett died around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday from injuries received in the accident, Watts said.

According to Watts, Bennett had recently graduated from Washington State University and was traveling and camping across the country with her boyfriend.

Troopers said Bennett was from Hauula, Hawaii. 

The driver of the Nissan will not be charged.

