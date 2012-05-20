Homeless man charged in death near homeless camp

DUNCAN, S.C. (AP) - Spartanburg County deputies say a homeless man has been arrested in the death of a fellow homeless man in woods behind some businesses in Duncan.

Investigators charged 42-year-old James Thompson with murder Saturday after taking him into custody at a truck stop on state Highway 290 not far from the site of the homicide

Authorities say Thompson killed 54-year-old Randy Millwood by beating him to death. Millwood's body was found Friday at a homeless camp.

Deputies say they have evidence that links Thompson to the killing, but did not detail it. Investigators say they haven't determined a motive because Thompson isn't talking to deputies.

Thompson is being held at the Spartanburg County jail. It wasn't clear if he had an attorney.

