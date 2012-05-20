With dozens off SC ballot, some seeking 2 offices

By SEANNA ADCOX

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina politicians have a chance to win more than one office in a state where simultaneous campaigns are allowed.

Freshman Rep. Tom Corbin of Travelers Rest is among 100 legislative incumbents with no opposition from either major party. But he's also running for an open Senate seat, where he faces two primary opponents.

Rep. Ted Vick of Chesterfield is seeking a fifth term to his state House seat. He's also running for the Democratic nomination in the crowded race for Congress in the state's new 7th Congressional District.

Candidates in South Carolina can seek more than one office in the same election.

The law just prevents dual office holding. A candidate who wins two must select the position they want, requiring a special election to fill the vacancy.

