SC welcoming trading partners to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham is scheduled to address a trade conference this weekend in Myrtle Beach.

The South Carolina Department of Commerce says Graham is speaking at the Southeastern U.S. Canadian Provinces meeting on Sunday.

Organizers say more than 300 Canadian and U.S. business and government leaders are gathering at a 3-day conference to promote trade and investment opportunities.

Other speakers slated to appear include Gary Doer, Canadian ambassador to the United States, and Geoffrey S. Aucoin, general manager of Michelin North America Inc.

Along with South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina and Tennessee are members of the partnership with several Canadian provinces.

