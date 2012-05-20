Cocker spaniel rescued from 30-foot fall into well

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) - Anderson County sheriff's deputies and local rescue personnel have reunited a 4-year-old cocker spaniel with her family after she fell down a 30-foot well.

The Anderson Independent-Mail reports that Reese wanted to see what her family members were doing as they worked to repair a home well. The dog jumped on top of the well Friday evening to see what was inside.

With the well cover removed, the dog fell down the well and began paddling to stay afloat. Reese's owner, Amanda Schronce, called 911, and emergency personnel responded. They brought the dog out in less than an hour.

Information from: Anderson Independent-Mail, http://www.andersonsc.com

