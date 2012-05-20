4 workers burned at former Bowater plant in SC

CATAWBA, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say four men suffered chemical burns while working at the Resolute plant in South Carolina.

The Herald of Rock Hill reports that Debbie Johnston of Resolute Forest Products said 3 of the men were flown to hospitals with specialized burn units after Saturday's accident. Another man was taken by ambulance to another hospital.

Names of the workers and their conditions were not released by the company.

Johnston said the incident occurred about 8:30 a.m. at the plant. The four men were in the wood pulping area of the plant, and Johnston said the chemical was confined to the pulping area. She said as soon as plant workers realized the chemical was being released, they stopped it.

Plant officials are trying to determine the cause of the accident.

Information from: The Herald, http://www.heraldonline.com

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.