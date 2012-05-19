Gamecocks lose chance at SEC title with loss to LSU

PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Pinch-hitter Jackson Slaid singled home the go-ahead run in a two-run 10th inning as LSU defeated South Carolina 3-2 to clinch its 15th Southeastern Conference title.

The Tigers (42-14) improved to 19-11 in the league. They will finish no worse than tied for the top, depending on what happens in later games involving Kentucky and Florida.

LSU's victory marked the second time in three seasons South Carolina (39-15) watched an opponent celebrate an SEC crown on its home field. The Gators did that in 2010 when they won two of three in a showdown series with the Gamecocks.

The Tigers staged a two-out, two-run rally in the 10th to win. Slaid's single brought in Jordy Snikeris to break a 1-1 tie and Mason Katz followed with an RBI single.

