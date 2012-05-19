SC progressives holding spring conference

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina progressives are meeting in West Columbia to discuss their policy goals for the coming year.

The South Carolina Progressive Network is hosting its 16th spring conference Saturday.

Workshop topics during the day-long meeting include voter registration and political endorsements.

There is a lunch discussion on social networking and a reception to honor network co-chair Donna Dewitt, who is retiring as president of the South Carolina AFL-CIO.

