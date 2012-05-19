Dancing mother's son found sleeping nude in car

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) - Authorities in Spartanburg County have charged a woman with child neglect after she showed up at a stranger's home with her 2-year-old son sleeping nude on the car's floorboard.

The sheriff's office said 35-year-old Shana Gregory Bishop is accused of showing up at a home on Thursday night with her nude son curled up in the fetal position behind the driver's seat. Authorities say the child was lying on trash.

An incident report says the person at the home called authorities after the woman got out of her car and started dancing in the driveway. The woman told deputies that she thought she was at her mother-in-law's home.

Bishop was being held at the Spartanburg County jail Saturday under $10,000 bond. It wasn't known if she had an attorney.

